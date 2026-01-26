Perpetual Next Eyes Shipping Demand with Three US Biomethanol Plants

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Perpetual Next will start developing three biomethanol plants in the southern US in 2026. File Image / Pixabay

Netherlands-based firm Perpetual Next plans to develop three biomethanol production plants in the southern US, targeting shipping demand.

Each plant will be designed to process around 1 million mt of sustainably sourced biomass per year, the company said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

Development of the sites is due to begin in 2026.

The company said demand for biomethanol is expected to rise sharply as new regulations, such as the EU's FuelEU Maritime regulation and voluntary industry decarbonisation efforts, drive uptake of low-carbon fuels.

Biomethanol is produced using feedstock such as manure, agricultural and food waste. The fuel can be used in dual-fuel methanol ships and is a cleaner alternative to grey methanol, which is produced from natural gas or coal.

Several operators of dual-fuel methanol fleets, including AP Moller-Maersk, have signed agreements to source the fuel.

"Biomethanol is a key building block in the transition to low-carbon fuels for shipping, chemicals and industry," Rene Buwalda, CEO at Perpetual Next, said.