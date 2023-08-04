Canada's Port of Hamilton Bunkers First European-Owned Vessel With LNG

by Ship & Bunker News Team

LNG bunker sales are picking up in Canada. File Image / Pixabay

The Port of Hamilton in Canada has recently completed its first LNG bunkering operation for a European-owned vessel.

REV LNG recently bunkered the tanker Fure Viten with LNG at Hamilton, it said in a press release this week. The vessel is owned by Furetank and chartered by Petro-Nav Desgagnls, and the operation was carried out with the support of the Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority (HOPA).

REV LNG and Petro-Nav Desgagnls have now completed a total of more than 40 LNG bunker operations at Hamilton since 2020.

"Our hope is to continue demonstrating that Hamilton is the focal point for LNG supply to the Great Lakes Marine market with safe and reliable service and attention to our customers' needs," David Kailbourne, CEO of REV LNG, said in the statement.

"We are proud to work with a world-class organization in HOPA, as well as our incredible staff at REV and the operators of the vessels at Petro-Nav and Furetank."

LNG for now remains the dominant alternative bunker fuel, with several hundred ships now using it as fuel. The main challenge facing the LNG bunker industry now is the scaling-up of greener bio- and synthetic LNG production to meet the needs of shipowners seeking to cut the GHG emissions of their gas-powered tonnage.