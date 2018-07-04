Companies Combine on Hydrogen Powered Ship Project

Aim of project: scientific research (file image/pixabay)

Two scientific bodies have joined forces with two marine firms on an hydrogen-powered vessel project.

Naval architect Glosten and classification society DNV GL form the marine component of the partnership along with Sandia National Laboratories and Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

Together the firms will assess the technical, regulatory and economic feasibility of a hydrogen fuel-cell coastal research vessel, according to the Green Car Congress website.

A recent report cited by the website found that a 10-knot, hydrogen-powered vessel with a range of 2,400 nautical miles range was feasilbe as it could be refuelled with liquid hydrogen at four different ports along the US West Coast.

The zero emissions ship would be driven by an integrated fuel-cell electric plant supplemented with small lithium-ion bridging batteries providing both propulsion and ship service electrical, according to the website.

Two other companies have set up a fuel-cell ship project, according to transport news provider the American Journal of Transporation.

Electronics firm ASEA Brown Boveri and Ballard Power Systems have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop fuel cell power systems for ships, it said.