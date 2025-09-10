67 Containers Fall from Cargo Ship at Port of Long Beach

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Containers that fell from the vessel sit atop an air barge in the water off Pier G. Image Credit: US Coast Guard

An incident at the US Port of Long Beach on Tuesday morning saw an estimated 67 containers fall from the cargo ship Mississippi into the water at Pier G shortly after 9 AM.

Port operations across Long Beach remain uninterrupted, and no injuries have been reported, the Port of Long Beach said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

A Unified Command has been established with the US Coast Guard, Long Beach Fire and Police Departments, the Port of Long Beach, the Army Corps of Engineers and commercial representatives are all responding

Numerous vessels and aircraft have been deployed to assess the situation and assist.

An exhaust emission capture barge connected to the Mississippi at the time of the incident was struck by several containers and damaged, according to the port authority.

"The Coast Guard established a safety zone 500 yards around the Mississippi and is issuing marine safety broadcasts every hour to alert other vessels of the navigation and safety hazards," it added.