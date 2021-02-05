Canada Bans Cruise Ship Calls Until 2022

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cruise ships will need to stay away from Canada for another year. File Image / Pixabay

Canada has banned most cruise ships from visiting its waters for at least another 12 months.

The country's government will not allow cruise vessels carrying more than 100 people to operate in its waters until February 28, 2022, Transport Canada said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

"Cruise vessels in Canadian waters pose a risk to our health care systems," Transport Canada said.

"The Government of Canada will continue to evaluate the situation and make changes as necessary to ensure the health and safety of all Canadians.

"Should the COVID-19 pandemic sufficiently improve to allow the resumption of these activities, the Minister of Transport has the ability to rescind the Interim Orders."

Cruise vessels account for about 4% of overall global bunker demand, and were the worst-hit segment of the shipping industry by the COVID-19 pandemic last year.