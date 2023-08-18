Agunsa Expands Bunker Supply to Northern Chile

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has physical supply operations at 12 Chilean ports by barge, truck and pipe. File Image / Pixabay

Maritime services company Agunsa has expanded its bunker supply footprint to the north of Chile.

The company recently completed its first bunker delivery in the north of the country, it said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The firm's marine fuel delivery vessel the Capella delivered MGO to a dry bulk carrier in the Bay of Mejillones.

"We are happy to share that for the first time we delivered our bunkering services in northern Chile," the company said.

"Our barge Capella delivered the MGO bunker in the Bay of Mejillones together with the teams of AGUNSA Bunker and Antofagasta agency."

The firm has physical supply operations at 12 Chilean ports by barge, truck and pipe, as well as delivering by barge at Buenos Aires, according to its website.