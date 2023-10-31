BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trader in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Houston office. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a trader in Houston.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English, experience in sales and preferably in the bunker or shipping industries, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Develop and maintain a solid and stable portfolio of customers and suppliers.

Ensure optimal customer satisfaction by building strong personal relations and providing specialist advice in bunker solutions

Liaising with key accounts on orders and physical supply coordination

Build and nurture personal relations with our suppliers

Provide internal support by surveying ports/regions, tracking vessel movements, and coordinating fuel delivery

Communicate and coordinate with global offices on inquiries, orders and coordination of supply in the Americas

The deadline for applications is November 30. For more information, click here.