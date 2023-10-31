BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trader in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday October 31, 2023

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a trader in Houston.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English, experience in sales and preferably in the bunker or shipping industries, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Develop and maintain a solid and stable portfolio of customers and suppliers.
  • Ensure optimal customer satisfaction by building strong personal relations and providing specialist advice in bunker solutions
  • Liaising with key accounts on orders and physical supply coordination
  • Build and nurture personal relations with our suppliers
  • Provide internal support by surveying ports/regions, tracking vessel movements, and coordinating fuel delivery
  • Communicate and coordinate with global offices on inquiries, orders and coordination of supply in the Americas

The deadline for applications is November 30. For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com