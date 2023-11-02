Dan-Bunkering Attains ISCC Certification for Houston Office

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm's Houston office has been awarded both the ISCC EU and ISCC Plus certifications. File Image / Pixabay

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering has attained ISCC certification for its Houston office, demonstrating the environmental credentials of the biofuels it sells.

The firm's Houston office has been awarded both the ISCC EU and ISCC Plus certifications, it said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

"These certifications demonstrate our commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, protecting natural habitats, and ensuring social sustainability throughout our supply chain," the company said in the post.

The ISCC backing is a mark of approval for the environmental credentials of the biofuels sold by the firm. Authorities including Singapore's MPA have recommended that biofuel bunker buyers only take on products with this certification.

Demand for biofuel bunker blends is increasing as shipowners take them on as a drop-in replacement for conventional fuels with a lower carbon footprint, allowing them to reduce GHG emissions without investing in new ships capable of running on other alternative fuels.