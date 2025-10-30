ETFuels Launches Initial Phase for Texas e-Methanol Project

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The project aims to cater to e-methanol demand from the shipping sector. Image Credit: ETFuels

E-fuels firm ETFuels has begun initial work on its Rattlesnake Gap e-methanol project in West Texas, advancing plans to produce fuels for shipping and aviation.

The company has started front-end engineering design (FEED) for the project, which is set to become the largest e-methanol plant in the US, the firm said in a statement on its website on Monday.

ETFuels said Texas offers ideal conditions for e-fuel development, with strong renewable resources and an established energy supply chain.

E-methanol is produced by combining green hydrogen, made from renewable electricity and water, with captured CO2. The fuel can be used in existing dual-fuel methanol ships, further reducing emissions from these ships.

S&B Engineers and Constructors is carrying out the FEED, with John Cockerill providing electrolysers from its Baytown factory and Johnson Matthey supplying its methanol technology.

ETFuels said the project will help meet growing demand under the EU's FuelEU Maritime and e-SAF regulations.

The plant is expected to produce about 120,000 mt/year of e-methanol by 2029.