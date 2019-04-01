Valero Facing 'Bad Bunkers' Lawsuits

Bad bunkers: in court. File image/Pixabay.

US refiner Valero is being sued by two companies over the alleged provision of off-spec bunker fuel.

The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (NSCSA) and Mexico's Indelpro filed suit against the refiner in the federal courts in Texas last week, according to Reuters.

A Valero spokeswoman did not reply to a request for comment, the report said.

NSCSA paid out over $1.1 million for repairs and replacement fuel for a ship in early May last year while Indelpro alleges that Valero Marketing and Supply knew early that there were problems with the bunker fuel that went on to affect a wide range of ships in the first half of last year.

Incidences of bad bunker fuel first emerged at Houston but spread to other ports worldwide.