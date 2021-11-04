Polaris New Energy Orders Second LNG Bunker Barge

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm's parent company holds a 50% stake in an LNG plant in Jacksonville. File Image / Pixabay

US-based maritime logistics firm Polaris New Energy has ordered a second LNG bunker delivery vessel.

The firm's affiliate, PNE Marine Holdings, has ordered the 5,500 m3 vessel from Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The firm had previously ordered the LNG delivery vessel Clean Canaveral, which is due for delivery later this month.

"The addition of this new vessel further distinguishes Northstar’s capabilities to manage the last-mile logistics of LNG safely and effectively across the US coastline," Tim Casey, senior vice president for LNG at parent company Northstar Terminals, said in the statement.

"The new capacity will provide unmatched reliability and flexibility in the current market and is the next step in our strategy to create a complete platform of LNG logistical solutions for marine customers."

Northstar holds a 50% stake in JAX LNG, which operates a 120,000 gallons/day LNG plant in Jacksonville, Florida.