Trump Administration Appoints New US Federal Maritime Commission Chairman

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Louis E Sola has been designated FMC chairman as of January 20. Image Credit: FMC

The Trump Administration in the US has appointed a new chairman of the Federal Maritime Commission.

Louis E Sola has been designated FMC chairman as of January 20, the organisation said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Sola had previously served as a commissioner of the FMC since January 2019. He succeeds Daniel B Maffei as chairman.

"There are many ways the Commission contributes to the competitiveness of American businesses, access to foreign markets for US vessels and companies, and economic growth for the nation," Sola said in the statement.

"We will continue that important work while looking for more instances where applying the authorities of the Commission helps US companies and consumers."