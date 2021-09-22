WFS Lands US West Coast LNG Supply Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Long Beach, California. File Image / Pixabay.

Energy firm Clean Energy is to supply bunker company World Fuel Services with liquified natural gas (LNG) to bunker two box ships set to ply routes between the US West Coast and Hawaii.

The deal comprises around 78 million gallons of LNG, the company said.

The ships are part of shipping operator Pasha Hawaii's fleet and when ready will operate between the Port of Long Beach and Hawaii.

West Coast Clean Fuels will manage the bunkering logistics.

"As demand for cleaner fuel increases, WFS will continue to provide our customers with sourcing and logistics solutions to meet these requirements,"said WFS chairman and CEO Michael Kasbar.