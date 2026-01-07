Crowley Restructures Business into Two Divisions: Shipping and Logistics, Energy

by Ship & Bunker News Team

From left, James C. Fowler (shipping and logistics division) and Kollin Fencil (energy division). Image Credit: Crowley

US-based maritime company Crowley has announced a reorganisation of its business structure aimed at improving efficiency and customer service.

The company has created two divisions: shipping and logistics, and energy, it said in a press release on Tuesday.

The shipping and logistics division will be led by James C. Fowler, while the energy division will be led by Kollin Fencil.

Both executive vice presidents of their divisions will report to Megan Davidson, chief operating officer of Crowley.

Crowley said the change is intended to make the business more agile and allow faster decision-making across its operations.

The shipping and logistics division will bring together Crowley's ocean shipping, land transportation, logistics and ship management businesses, serving both commercial and government customers.

The energy division will combine Crowley's fuels business in Alaska, LNG and advanced energy solutions, tank farms, engineering services, and tug and barge operations supporting the energy sector.

Crowley said the new structure will help the company grow across both traditional and emerging markets while improving operational execution