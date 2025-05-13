Shipergy Hires Former WFS Executive in New York

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bergendorff was previously managing director and partner in the US for The Bunker Firm since March 2024. Image Credit: Michael Bergendorff / LinkedIn

Marine fuel trading company Shipergy has made its first hire in New York.

Michael Bergendorff has joined the company as an executive in New York as of this month, helping to drive its expansion strategy, Shipergy said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Bergendorff was previously managing director and partner in the US for The Bunker Firm since March 2024.

He had earlier served as director of marketing, global marine and government solutions at World Fuel Services, where he worked from 2014 to 2023.

"Bergendorff's expertise in developing effective strategies that optimize operations and enhance customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with Shipergy's client-focused approach," the company said in the statement.