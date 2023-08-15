Hartree Hires Monjasa's Frederik Jungmark to Open Panama Office

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Jungmark had previously worked for Monjasa since 2011, serving most recently as Americas trading director in Panama. Image Credit: Frederik Jungmark / LinkedIn

Commodity trading firm Hartree Partners has hired a fuel oil trader to inaugurate a new office in Panama.

Frederik Jungmark has joined Hartree as fuel oil trader in Panama as of this month, he said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Jungmark had previously worked for Monjasa from 2011 to this month, serving most recently as Americas trading director in Panama.

"I am excited to join the Global Fuel Oil Trading Team with Hartree Partners and heading the inauguration of the Panama office," Jungmark said in the post.

"I am very grateful for the opportunities provided in the past and am extremely proud of the Monjasa Americas I leave behind.

"I now look forward to a steep learning curve and connecting with existing and new contacts to pursue possible synergies and further business opportunities."