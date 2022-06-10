Peruvian Port Sees HSFO Availability Return After Two-Year Absence

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The operation was the first supply of HSFO at Callao since early 2020. Image Credit: Famoil

HSFO supply has resumed after two years at the Peruvian port of Callao after local supplier Famoil set up a new operation.

Famoil made its first delivery of HSFO at Callao on Thursday, supplying 600 mt to the Morning Christina, a company representative told Ship & Bunker. The operation was the first supply of HSFO at Callao since early 2020.

"Our intention is to meet demand for this product in our area, and we have another 5,500+ mt of HSFO immediately available until next shipment," the representative said.

Famoil has three barges operating in Peru: the Great TIger, the Great Panther and the Navifuels. The company also operates the 44,881 DWT tanker Amazonas as floating storage.