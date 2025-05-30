Mexico Prepares for Green Shipping Future With Mooted National Action Plan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mexico has launched work on a national plan to cut maritime emissions, starting with a baseline assessment of the sector’s GHG emissions. File Image / Pixabay

Mexico has kicked off the development of its National Action Plan (NAP) for maritime decarbonisation, setting a course toward cleaner and more resilient shipping.

Spearheaded by the Secretariat of the Navy (SEMAR) with technical support from the IMO's GreenVoyage2050 Programme, the effort was launched at a workshop in Mexico City on 21 May, the IMO said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Government agencies, port authorities, industry leaders, and civil society have joined forces to identify national priorities for reducing greenhouse gas emissions from ships and ports.

Key themes included clean marine fuel adoption, port electrification, regulatory alignment and innovation.

"Mexico has a real opportunity to lead in maritime decarbonization," Rear Admiral Javier Mendoza Rosales of UNICAPAM, said.

"This collaboration allows us to strengthen our frameworks and build a forward-looking maritime sector."

With its vast coastline and strategic port network, Mexico is well-positioned to drive green growth in the maritime sector.

As a next step, the country will conduct a baseline assessment of emissions to guide its plan.

The initiative marks a critical move in aligning Mexico's maritime industry with international climate ambitions and the 2023 IMO GHG Strategy.