BUNKER JOBS: Royal Caribbean Seeks Fuel Procurement Manager in Texas

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least seven years of procurement experience. Image Credit: Royal Caribbean Group

Cruise firm Royal Caribbean Group is seeking to hire a fuel procurement manager in Texas.

The company is looking for candidates with at least seven years of procurement experience, including negotiating multi-million-dollar global supply contracts, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Supports executing the Bunker optimization and delivery operations for RCI, CEL, SSC, TUI and HLC vessels which results in over 150,000 tons of annual consumption, $1 billion in direct fuel expense.

Manages the fuel sourcing strategy for ~20% of global bunker ports & regions, including procurement of LNG, liquid drop-in biofuels, methanol, conventional marine fuels, as well as alternative commodities (marine engine lube oils).

Leads continuous oversight of the order process, communications with suppliers and the vessels to ensure 99.9% delivery and specification accuracy given the extraordinary importance of timely fuel supply for our ability to deliver the cruise to the guests.

Researches existing and future lower-carbon fuel technologies to meet RCG's carbon reduction goals and emerging carbon reduction mandates in EU and other jurisdictions.

Collaborates with emerging fuel providers, central and local governments, port authorities to establish alternative fuel production and supply chain with particular focus on second generation biofuels, LNG and Bio-LNG and Green methanol.

Works with shipbuilding companies and transportation operators to develop logistical infrastructure, land and ocean-going assets to transport and bunker alternative fuels to the managed fleet in key global ports.

Plans & coordinates the yearly and long term conventional and low carbon fuel procurement programs for RCG fleet with all external/internal stakeholders, including cost avoidance saving targets aimed to generate multi-million-dollar annual savings.

Leads the development and execution of procurement and negotiation process based on multiple volatile variables that drive oil, gas, finished petroleum products and alternative fuels markets. Ensures contractual premiums, transportation and delivery schedules are based on advanced economic order quantity concepts as well as compatibility of specific bunker products.

Performs supplier vetting, barge compatibility and ensures business coverage across the fleet.

Leads frequent Ad Hoc Analysis / Updates requested by Upper Management. Provides guidance related to Bunker impact as a result of potential operational changes.

Provides guidance and establishes baselines for complex price analysis of multiple parameters, such as regional fuel price differentials, freight, fuel energy content, sulfur.

Ensures contract formulas are in compliance with derivatives accounting principles while maintaining lowest possible total cost of ownership.

Responsible to lead quarterly business reviews with fuel suppliers covering major performance indicators such as environmental and MARPOL/ISO compliance, as well as transaction settlements.

Manages departmental KPIs such as arbitrage savings, on-time delivery, industry benchmarking. Manages a team of leads and buyers to establish 100% timely fulfillment of the orders.

Engages with Environmental, Safety & Energy Management departments so that the fuel team is educated and aware of all the relevant regulations, specifications and technology developments.

Leads and provides guidance on itinerary development of the managed fleet to ensure reliable fuel support of short and long term voyages.

Continuously develops supply points to mitigate operational disruptions caused by saturated fueling markets.

Ensures, monitors, and verifies that specific market data, such us International Energy Agency forecasts, Platts and SGMF publications, etc which are used to formulate negotiations, strategies and plans.

Reviews Purchase Order claims and contracts for conformance to company policy.

Prepares and reviews contracts, bids, proposals, and vendor agreements for legal correctness, price, and acceptability of items to specifications.

Performs other duties as required. This job description in no way states or implies that these are the only duties to be performed by the employee occupying this position. Employees will be required to perform any other job-related duties assigned by their supervisor or management.

For more information, click here.