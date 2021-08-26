Americas Bunker Demand Yet to Reach Pre-COVID Levels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker demand in the Americas is improving. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker demand in the Americas is improving from the lows of the COVID-19 pandemic but has yet to reach pre-COVID levels, according to a range of market participants working in the region.

A panel session at next week's IBIA conference will set out the details of the demand recovery from the lows of the COVID-19 crisis across a range of markets in the Americas.

The panel is part of the second half of IBIA's Bunkering & Shipping in Transition Conference, being held online on September 1-2.

Milan Abovic of Copec Marine Fuels, Zach Stansbury of GCC Supply & Trading, Georgia Kounalakis of Bunker One USA and Alberto Marti of Triton Energy discuss how their markets are faring towards the end of 2021 and how they might perform next year in a session moderated by Ship & Bunker's Jack Jordan.

In the pre-recorded section of the panel discussion, all four panellists noted that demand was improving, but had yet to reach pre-COVID levels in each of their relevant markets. A live question and answer session will be held on September 1 after the recording is played.

