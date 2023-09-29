Petrobras Shifts VLSFO Sales to 2017 Version of ISO Specifications

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Petrobras is Brazil's state energy producer. File Image / Pixabay

Brazilian energy producer Petrobras is shifting its VLSFO sales to conforming to the 2017 version of the ISO 8217 marine fuel specifications.

From October 2 the company will guarantee the 2017 rather than 2010 specifications for its VLSFO and low-viscosity VLSFO deliveries, it said in a note to customers on Thursday.

The only exception will be at the port of Fortaleza, where the acid number of its VLSFO will be 5.0 mg KOH/g.

The company will use the 2010 specifications for its MGO and low-sulfur MGO sales.

ISO specifications are almost universally used as a guarantee of quality in the global bunker market. The specifications are updated periodically, but the market is usually slow to take on the new specifications when they are first announced.

The next update is due to be published next year, and will better reflect the changes to fuel oil deliveries since the global 0.50% sulfur cap came into force at the start of 2020.