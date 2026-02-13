BUNKER JOBS: Trafigura Seeks Bunker Operator in Montevideo

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with a sound understanding of bunkering operations and experience in vessel operations. Image Credit: Trafigura

Commodity trading firm Trafigura is seeking to hire a bunker operator in Montevideo, Uruguay.

The company is looking for candidates with a sound understanding of bunkering operations and experience in vessel operations, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

End-to-end coordination of the bunker schedule program (purchase & sales) and its execution.

Working with internal and external counterparties for managing ongoing operations, including pre- and post-bunker delivery activities.

Undertake voyage planning to meet international regulations and respond to vessel issues.

Monitor vessels' performance during all voyages i.e., speed and consumption, tank cleaning optimization.

Keep systems always updated with accurate data.

Verifying supporting documents against data entry in respective systems and raising any query to the relevant department in case of inconsistent data.

Managing KYC administration.

Working on clearances of vessels for planned operations, always ensuring that TFG is compliant with local customs regulations.

Regularly update other team members of the planned schedule, focusing on diversions from schedules.

For more information and to apply for the role, click here