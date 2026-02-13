BUNKER JOBS: Trafigura Seeks Bunker Operator in Montevideo

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday February 13, 2026

Commodity trading firm Trafigura is seeking to hire a bunker operator in Montevideo, Uruguay.

The company is looking for candidates with a sound understanding of bunkering operations and experience in vessel operations, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • End-to-end coordination of the bunker schedule program (purchase & sales) and its execution.
  • Working with internal and external counterparties for managing ongoing operations, including pre- and post-bunker delivery activities.
  • Undertake voyage planning to meet international regulations and respond to vessel issues.
  • Monitor vessels' performance during all voyages i.e., speed and consumption, tank cleaning optimization.
  • Keep systems always updated with accurate data.
  • Verifying supporting documents against data entry in respective systems and raising any query to the relevant department in case of inconsistent data.
  • Managing KYC administration.
  • Working on clearances of vessels for planned operations, always ensuring that TFG is compliant with local customs regulations.
  • Regularly update other team members of the planned schedule, focusing on diversions from schedules.

For more information and to apply for the role, click here

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com