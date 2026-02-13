Americas News
BUNKER JOBS: Trafigura Seeks Bunker Operator in Montevideo
Friday February 13, 2026
The company is looking for candidates with a sound understanding of bunkering operations and experience in vessel operations. Image Credit: Trafigura
Commodity trading firm Trafigura is seeking to hire a bunker operator in Montevideo, Uruguay.
The company is looking for candidates with a sound understanding of bunkering operations and experience in vessel operations, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- End-to-end coordination of the bunker schedule program (purchase & sales) and its execution.
- Working with internal and external counterparties for managing ongoing operations, including pre- and post-bunker delivery activities.
- Undertake voyage planning to meet international regulations and respond to vessel issues.
- Monitor vessels' performance during all voyages i.e., speed and consumption, tank cleaning optimization.
- Keep systems always updated with accurate data.
- Verifying supporting documents against data entry in respective systems and raising any query to the relevant department in case of inconsistent data.
- Managing KYC administration.
- Working on clearances of vessels for planned operations, always ensuring that TFG is compliant with local customs regulations.
- Regularly update other team members of the planned schedule, focusing on diversions from schedules.
