'Absolutely Brutal' Drop For Vancouver Bunker Demand

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vancouver's bunker suppliers are suffering from this year's lacklustre summer cruise season. File Image / Pixabay

The port of Vancouver has seen a calamitous drop in bunker demand because of this year's lack of activity in the summer cruise season, according to price reporting agency S&P Global Platts.

Bunker demand for the May-September period will be 70% lower this year than in the same period of 2019, Platts reported Wednesday, citing a local supplier.

The supplier said the COVID-19 pandemic has had an 'absolotely brutal effect' on activity at the port.

While the cruise industry represents only a small slice of global bunker demand at around 4%, some ports close to regions popular with cruise passengers see a large share of their marine fuel sales coming from these ships.

As well as Vancouver, ports like Miami and St Petersburg are also likely to have seen a similarly gloomy start to 2020.