Petrobras Launches 0.1% Sulfur Marine Gasoil Sales at Santos

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Petrobras is Brazil's state energy producer. File Image / Pixabay

Brazilian energy producer Petrobras has launched sales of 0.1% sulfur MGO at the port of Santos.

The firm has been selling the 0.1% sulfur product delivered at Santos since March 1, it said in a statement on its website.

The new product is in addition to its previous supply of 0.5% sulfur material, and is produced at its Presidente Bernardes Refinery to the north of Santos.

"Delivering this product with a lower sulfur content in the Port of Santos adds to our initiatives to offer society products with a lower emission guarantee," Sandro Paes Barreto, a marketing executive at Petrobras, said in the statement.