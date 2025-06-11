Brazilian Ports Tipped as Future Bunkering Hubs for Renewable Marine Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A study by ICCT shows six Brazilian ports are key candidates to become alternative fuel bunkering hubs. File Image / Pixabay

Brazil is emerging as a potential bunkering hub for renewable marine fuels, with six of its ports identified as prime candidates to serve zero-emission shipping, according to a new study by think tank International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT).

The ports of Santos, Rio Grande, Itaqui, Pecém, Porto do Açu and Navegantes were assessed for their readiness to support bunkering of renewable hydrogen and its derivatives - ammonia and methanol.

The analysis considered infrastructure, port capacity, energy access, connectivity and decarbonisation efforts.

The study modelled 10 domestic and international trade routes using sample vessels bunkering at these ports.

It found all routes could be completed without refuelling when using ammonia or methanol.

Five of the routes were also feasible on renewable hydrogen alone, making ship-to-ship or port-based bunkering operations viable with minimal range limitations.

With abundant wind, solar, and hydropower resources, and more than $21 billion in announced green hydrogen investments - mostly concentrated around ports - Brazil is well-placed to support the emerging e-fuels market.

Regulatory support is also growing, with new laws for offshore wind and international cooperation on green shipping corridors.

The report positions Brazil not just as a fuel producer, but as a strategic bunkering hub that could help decarbonise major global trade lanes in the years ahead.