Alleged Fuel Issue Reported on Boxship in Western Canada

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship had left Canada for South Korea before Christmas. File Image / Pixabay

A fuel-quality issue allegedly caused a container ship leaving Canada's west coast for South Korea last month to return to port.

The 6,655 TEU container ship SM Busan was brought back to the Victoria Cruise Terminal last week for emergency repairs, having left Portland for South Korea before Christmas, the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority (GVHA) said in a LinkedIn post.

The boxship will remain in port 'for the next several weeks', the organisation said.

Shipping intelligence site Maritime Bulletin reported a fuel issue had caused the ship's return, citing comments from the Canadian coastguard.

CTV News reported the ship will need to be debunkered before its repairs, citing comments from GVHA CEO Ian Robertson.