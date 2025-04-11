First VLSFO Dockside Bunkering Completed at Brazil's Manaus

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has been offering bunkering services since 2024. File Image / Pixabay

The port of Manaus has recorded its first-ever dockside VLSFO bunkering, marking a milestone for marine fuel availability in northwestern Brazil.

Brazilian refinery Refinaria da Amazônia supplied the fuel to the MSC Yang R, a containership operated by MSC, via barge delivery while the vessel was moored at the Super Terminais container terminal in Manaus.

The terminal is situated along the Rio Negro, a major tributary of the Amazon River, and serves as a key logistics hub for containerised cargo deep within the Brazilian interior.

Following the bunkering, MSC Yang R sailed onward to southern Africa, bypassing the need for a stop at the Canary Islands, which would typically be made for bunkering.

"With bunkering assured upon arrival, the vessel can bring heavier loads and avoid stops elsewhere along the route," Vinícius Dantas, bunkering manager at Refinaria da Amazônia, said.

Refinaria da Amazônia is the only refinery operating in northern Brazil.

The refinery has a production capacity of 46,000 b/d and produces VLSFO, gasoline, diesel, jet fuels and other products.