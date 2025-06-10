House Approves Bill Mandating US-Flagged Vessels for Government-Funded Shipments

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The House has passed two key maritime bills, one boosting US-flag shipping for federal cargo and another restricting foreign control of American port facilities. File Image / Pixabay

The US House of Representatives has passed the American Cargo for American Ships Act, requiring all Department of Transportation (DOT)-financed ocean cargo to be transported exclusively on US-flagged commercial vessels.

Current law mandates that only 50% of such cargo be carried on US ships, according to the bill.

The new bill expands this to 100%, covering both DOT shipments and those of grant recipients, provided US vessels are available at fair rates and distributed regionally.

Supporters argue the measure will strengthen the US merchant marine, secure supply chains and create American maritime jobs.

The House also passed several other maritime-related bills, including the Secure Our Ports Act of 2025, introduced by Rep. Ken Calvert.

That bill aims to bolster national security by prohibiting certain foreign entities, including state-owned enterprises from China, Russia, North Korea and Iran, from owning, leasing or operating US port facilities subject to security plans.

"America's ports are essential gateways for trade and commerce, Rep. Calvert said.

"We cannot jeopardise America's economic and national security by allowing foreign adversaries, like China, Russia, North Korea and Iran, to own and operate port infrastructure."

Both bills now move to the Senate for consideration. If enacted, they would mark a significant shift in US cargo transport and port security policy.