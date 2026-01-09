Major Container Lines Continue Venezuela Operations Under Close Watch

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk, CMA CGM, and Hapag-Lloyd say they are continuing services to Venezuela. File Image / Pixabay

Major container shipping companies continue to operate in Venezuela while closely monitoring security and regulatory developments following a recent US military action.

Maersk continues to operate where conditions are safe and compliant with international sanctions, although its local offices remain closed, A.P. Moller-Maersk said in an advisory on Tuesday.

"Our priorities are safety, service continuity, and full compliance," the company stated.

CMA CGM confirmed that Venezuelan ports remain operational, with vessel calls proceeding normally and no reported disruptions to cargo deliveries.

Similarly, Hapag-Lloyd noted it is observing developments and operating only where safety and compliance can be assured.

"As long as operational and safety conditions allow, our services will continue," Hapag-Lloyd said.

Despite heightened geopolitical risk following the US action, container shipping firms have so far stopped short of suspending services, opting instead for a cautious, compliance-driven approach.