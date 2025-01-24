BUNKER JOBS: Dan-Bunkering Seeks Team Leader in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with a proficient business acumen and a focus on sales leadership. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering is seeking to hire an aspiring leader for its team serving bulk, tank, multi-purpose and container customers in Houston.

The company is looking for candidates with a proficient business acumen and a focus on sales leadership, it said in a job advertisement on Thursday.

"As a Team Leader, you need to be deeply vested in all commercial trading topics to properly coach and mentor the Fuel Suppliers on a day-to-day basis," the company said.

"You are expected to, or willing to learn how to, create development plans for team members, while also being able to, or willing to learn how to, apply Sales Leadership."

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Portfolio Management

Mentoring, overseeing, and developing the skills of each team member

Sales leadership

Supporting current operations and contributing to expanding market share

Communicating efficiently in spoken and written English at a high professional level

Negotiating and closing deals

Identifying and navigating new business opportunities with subsegments of our business

For more information, click here.