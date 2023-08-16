Oilmar Launches Bunker Trading and Broking in Americas

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has hired Scott Walsack as lead trader and broker for the Americas in New Jersey as of this month. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels and shipping firm Oilmar Shipping and Chartering has launched a new bunker trading and broking operation in the US.

The company has hired Scott Walsack as lead trader and broker for the Americas in New Jersey as of this month, Walsack said in an update to his LinkedIn profile.

Walsack was previously business development manager for Weeks Marine in New York, and had earlier served as a senior trader for KPI OceanConnect.

"We kick off our journey in US with Scott and keen to scale the business in Americas," Rakesh Sharma, chief operating officer at Oilmar, said on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

"Please reach out to our desk to provide marine fuel solutions."