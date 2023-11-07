PTL Marine to supply Neste's Renewable Marine Diesel in California

by Ship & Bunker News Team

PTL Marine says it can deliver Neste's Renewable Diesel via truck, barge, and via dockside services. Image Credit: Neste

Renewable fuels firm Neste says it is partnering with PTL Marine to provide its MY Renewable Diesel product to the marine sector in California.

The product is considered a drop-in fuel, meaning it can be used in the place of conventional diesel without any modifications to the vessel.

PTL Marine says it can deliver the product via truck, barge, and via dockside services.

The moves follows a change in local regulations that from January 1, 2023 requires commercial harbor craft vessels in the state to use renewable diesel.

“Our partnership with PTL Marine demonstrates renewable diesel’s wide range of applications in the heavy-duty sectors,” says Carrie Song, Vice President, Renewable Road Transportation, Americas at Neste.

“We are excited to see California actively encouraging the use of renewable diesel outside of road transportation to reduce emissions, especially from older engines.”