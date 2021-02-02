ExxonMobil Sharpens Focus on Cutting CO2 Emissions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Depleted offshore fields repurposed. File Image / Pixabay.

Oil major ExxonMobil has set up a new company to commercialize is low-carbon technology portfolio,

ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions will initially focus on carbon capture projects including on the Porthos project at Rotterdam, the company has said.

Porthos will see carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from industry and transport stored in depleted North Sea offshore gas fields.

The firm is also looking at its involvement in the Acorn CO2 storage project in northeast Scotland.

FuelCell Energy, to advance fuel cell technology, and Global Thermostat, which looks taking CO2 from the air, form part of its strategy to tackle carbon output, according to the company.

The oil major plans to invest $3 billion on lower emission energy solutions to 2025.

The new business will be led by Joe Blommaert who has been elected the firm's vice-president, it said.