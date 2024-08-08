Pilot LNG Plans LNG Bunker Supply Operation in Salina Cruz

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has formed a partnership with energy solutions company GFI LNG LP to develop a small-scale LNG terminal in Salina Cruz. File Image / Pixabay

Houston-based clean energy firm Pilot LNG plans to develop an LNG bunkering facility in Salina Cruz, Mexico.

The company has formed a partnership with energy solutions company GFI LNG LP to develop a small-scale LNG terminal in Salina Cruz, it said in an emailed statement.

The facility is expected to produce 340,000 mt/year of LNG once fully operational, and operations are expected to start in the second half of 2027.

The facility will be able to supply LNG bunker markets at the Pacific entrance to the Panama Canal, as well as Los Angeles and Long Beach.

"With long personal ties to the region, the GFI team is dedicated to helping bring infrastructure development to Salina Cruz and brings a critically necessary understanding and appreciation for the local community and government," Jonathan Cook, CEO of Pilot, said in the statement.

"We are pleased to be working with GFI to help progress this project."