Eagle Bulk Shipping Joins Getting to Zero Coalition

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Getting to Zero Coalition seeks to assist in cutting GHG emissions from shipping. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

Dry bulk carrier Eagle Bulk Shipping has joined industry group the Getting to Zero Coalition, the company said Tuesday.

With Eagle Bulk's arrival the coalition's membership totals more than 90 companies seeking to cooperate in the process of decarbonising the shipping industry.

"We are constantly working on improving energy and operational efficiencies at Eagle, and while these will continue to be critically important, on their own, they will not be enough to meet the paradigm shift to zero emission fuels required to meet the IMO's 2050 target," Gary Vogel, CEO at Eagle Bulk, said in a statement.

The International Maritime Organization's initial strategy on the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions envisages a cut of at least 50% from 2008's levels to the total GHG emissions of the shipping industry by 2050.