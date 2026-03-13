Yang Ming to Order Six LNG Dual-Fuel Boxships to Support Fleet Renewal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Yang Ming's container ship bunkering LNG in Singapore last month. Image Credit: Yang Ming

Taiwanese shipping firm Yang Ming has approved a plan to order six 13,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel container ships as part of its fleet renewal strategy.

The decision was approved at the company’s recent 411th board meeting, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Yang Ming added that the vessels will form part of its long-term strategy to build a fleet of 124 ships with 1.25 million TEU of operating capacity and a 3-3.5% share of the global container market by 2032.

The newbuilds are intended to replace ageing vessels and ships with upcoming charter expiries in the 4,250-6,500 TEU range.

Yang Ming has several more dual-fuel LNG container ships on order. The company also announced orders for methanol-ready container ships last year.

LNG is seen as a more mature alternative marine fuel and is more widely available compared to other fuels such as methanol.

The company’s 15,500 TEU container ship also recently bunkered 3,500 mt of LNG in Singapore.

Yang Ming has not shared details of the shipbuilding contract, but said procurement will proceed in line with its internal regulations.