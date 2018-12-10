California: MSC Fined for breaking air Pollution Rules

Port of Los Angeles, California (file image/pixiabay)

The Californian authorities have fined the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) $0.6 million for breaking rules on auxiliary engine operation when in port.

A routine audit of the box ship operators' port visits in 2014 uncovered multiple violations of the ocean-going vessel at-berth regulation for the company's Oakland and Los Angeles and Long Beach fleets, according to the California Air Resources Board (CARB).

"Ocean-going vessels are significant contributors to air pollution," said CARB enforcement division chief Todd Sax.

"Even in port, their auxiliary engines generate toxic diesel particulate pollution that impacts not only port-adjacent communities, but also entire inland regions."

The at-berth regulation was brought in in 2007. The exact fine issued against MSC was $630,625.