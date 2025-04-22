Florida's Port Everglades Sees First LNG-Fuelled Boxship Arrival

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A ship operated by Quetzal became the first LNG-powered boxship to call at Port Everglades. Image Credit: Port Everglades

Florida’s Port Everglades welcomed its first LNG-fuelled container ship last week.

While the port has previously handled several LNG-powered cruise ships, this marks the first visit by a cargo vessel capable of running on LNG.

The Quetzal, operated by Florida-based shipping firm Crowley, was the first LNG-fuelled boxship to make the call, Port Everglades said in a statement on its website last week.

The 1,400 TEU capacity vessel was recently officially launched and will serve trade routes between the US, Central America and the Dominican Republic.

"Over the last year, our port has welcomed several cruise ships that use LNG, and we applaud Crowley's efforts to reduce its impact when transporting perishables through Florida's No. 1 port for perishable goods," Joseph Morris, CEO and port director of Port Everglades, said.

It remains unclear whether the Quetzal also took on LNG bunkers during the port call.