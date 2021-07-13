Russia's Lukoil Hires Americas Fuel Oil Trading Manager From Maersk

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in Houston. File Image / Pixabay

Russian oil company Lukoil has hired a fuel oil and vacuum gasoil trading manager in the Americas from Maersk Oil Trading.

Marc Holm joined Lukoil in Houston as Americas trading manager for the two products as of this month, according to an update to his LinkedIn profile.

Holm had previously worked for Maersk Oil Trading since 2008, most recently serving as US fuel oil trading desk lead.

Lukoil has four refineries in Russia, as well as three across Europe. Since the IMO 2020 transition a large share of Russian HSFO output -- no longer needed as bunker fuel -- has been sent to the US Gulf for use as a refinery feedstock.