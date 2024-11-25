Oldendorff Completes Rotor Sails Installation on Bulker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has installed rotor sails expected to save 10-15% in fuel consumption on transpacific routes on board the Chinook Oldendorff. Image Credit: Oldendorff Carriers

Shipping company Oldendorff Carriers has announced the deployment of a wind-assisted propulsion system on board one of its dry bulk carriers.

The firm has installed rotor sails expected to save 10-15% in fuel consumption on transpacific routes on board the Chinook Oldendorff, it said in a statement on its website last week.

The ship carries Elk Valley Resources steelmaking coal from Vancouver to customers across the Pacific.

"The collaboration with EVR on this project exemplifies how partnerships can drive meaningful progress," said Russ McNeil, managing director of Oldendorff Vancouver, said in the statement.

"The Chinook Oldendorff reflects our commitment to deliver practical environment conscious solutions that align with our clients' needs and our long-term sustainability goals."