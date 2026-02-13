Petrobras Says Bunker Prices to Be Higher During Brazil Carnival Holiday

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Customers are being advised to bring forward or delay bunker purchases to avoid higher Carnival-period prices. File Image / Pixabay

Brazilian state energy producer Petrobras has said its bunker prices will be higher than usual during the Carnival holiday period.

The company’s Brazil-based bunker sales desk will be closed from February 16 to February 18 due to the holiday, it said in a note to customers on Tuesday.

During that window, staff will be available only via an on-call duty contact for matters related to previously confirmed sales.

All new bunker enquiries should be directed to Petrobras’ Rotterdam office, which will remain fully operational until close of business in Rotterdam, the company said.

Petrobras also advised customers to bring forward or postpone bunkering where possible to avoid the Carnival pricing window, noting that product prices will be temporarily elevated during the holiday period.

“Therefore, we strongly recommend that clients anticipate or postpone their bunkering purchases whenever possible, in order to avoid the Carnival pricing window,” the company said in the note.

Carnival in Brazil in 2026 runs from February 13 to February 18, with the main public-holiday period typically observed on Carnival Monday and Tuesday, February 16-17, and into Ash Wednesday on February 18.

Petrobras supplies bunker grades such as VLSFO and LSMGO across several Brazilian ports, including Rio de Janeiro, Belém and Rio Grande - with deliveries carried out by barge or ex-pipe, according to its website.