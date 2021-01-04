Port of New Orleans Plans Expansion to Attract Giant Boxships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

New Orleans is hoping to see port calls from larger container ships after the expansion. Image Credit: Port NOLA

The Port of New Orleans is seeking to build a new terminal to attract the largest container ships in the world.

The port's board of commissioners has approved plans for a property purchase that could lead to a $1.5 billion investment in a multimodal container terminal, the organisation said in a statement on its website last month.

"Three months ago, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers launched a landmark project that will dredge the Mississippi River to a depth of 50 feet, from the Gulf of Mexico to Baton Rouge," Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said in the statement.

"The Corps believes that work will pay for itself quickly by bringing larger vessels and more commerce to our state.

"Port NOLA's vision will greatly increase our global container business, support our industries, attract new logistics investment to Louisiana and secure quality jobs for our people."

After the purchase of almost 1,100 acres of land in Violet, Louisiana, the plan will next involve due diligence work and community engagement starting early this year.