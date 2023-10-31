Singapore: Oil Products Tanker Detained

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: detention. File Image / Pixabay.

An oil products tanker has been arrested in Singapore.

The 74,999 deadweight tonne (dwt) vessel was detained on October 30 by a local law firm, court records show.

Super Ever is flagged in Panama and controlled by shipping interests registered in Hong Kong, according to shipping database equasis.

The oil products tanker was built in 2004 and has been operating in southeast Asian region over recent months, according to the database

The reasons for the ship being held in the southeast Asian shipping and bunkering hub are unclear but are likely to involved disputes over payment for goods and services related to the operation of the vessel.