Monjasa Hires Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ryan Yow has joined Monjasa's Singapore office as a trader as of this month. Image Credit: Ryan Yow / LinkedIn

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa has hired a new trader in Singapore.

Ryan Yow has joined Monjasa's Singapore office as a trader as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile last week.

Yow was previously a crude trading operator for Bangchak Corporation in Singapore from December 2024 to this month.

He had earlier worked for Unipec Singapore from 2023 to 2024, for TP ICAP from February to September 2023, and for the Singapore Police Force from 2021 to 2022.

Monjasa sold a total of 1.6 million mt of marine fuels in the Asia-Pacific region in 2024, representing about 24% of the company's global volumes, according to its most recent annual report.