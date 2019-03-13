Bunker Jobs: Bunker Trader, Hong Kong

by SallingSearch

Salling Search is working with respected Hong Kong based bunker trading company in recruiting for Bunker Trader with an established network within the Asian bunkering and shipping industry. The Bunker Trader will report to the Team Leader and have the following responsibilities.

We are open to talking to both experienced Bunker Traders as well as other great people with commercial shipping experience and who wants to move into bunkers on a junior level.

Expected skills & experience

Min. 2 years' experience in the bunkering or shipping industry.

Pleasant personality, positive and committed.

Result oriented, willing to commit long hours as required by the job.

Team player with excellent communication skills and able to fluently converse in English.

Professional presence and absolute integrity.

Responsibilities

Responsible for physical bunker trading of marine fuels (HFO, MGO, MDO etc.) from sourcing to marketing throughout Asia.

Work closely with Senior Bunker Traders; manage customer relations and develop new opportunities for business growth.

Maintain and increase business activity; ensure lasting client relationships.

Support trading team with ad-hoc duties when required.

What is on offer for the right candidate

A job in an exciting and energetic industry.

Attractive salary package based on your qualifications.

Internal training program.

Apply with your CV and a cover letter directly by following the link http://adr.to/gn3eq or contact Soeren on soeren@sallingsearch.com for more info.

ALL communication is, of course, kept strictly confidential.