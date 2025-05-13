South Korea Aims to Build World's Largest Hydrogen Carrier by 2027

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The South Korean government plans to invest $40.5 million to develop the demonstration vessel. Image Credit: MOTIE

South Korea has unveiled an ambitious plan to construct the world’s largest hydrogen carrier by 2027 as part of a public-private partnership.

The country's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) announced the initiative last week, following the formation of a joint public-private promotion team during an event at BEXCO in Busan on Friday.

This group brings together top experts from the liquefied hydrogen carrier field, including experts from the shipbuilding industry, universities and research institutes in South Korea, it said in a statement last week.

The South Korean government will allocate KRW 55.5 billion ($40.5 million) this year for the development of a hydrogen demonstration vessel.

The project aims to advance key technologies that will enable hydrogen transportation via ships. Since hydrogen must be liquefied to -253°C to be transported effectively, it becomes 1/800th of its original volume, facilitating the movement of larger quantities.

These vessels are complex and have yet to be fully commercialised. South Korea plans to test and demonstrate vital technologies, including valves, pumps and tanks, that are essential for the successful commercialisation of hydrogen carriers.