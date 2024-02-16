BUNKER JOBS: VPS Seeks Bunker Surveyor in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global fuel testing and decarbonisation advisory firm VPS is seeking to hire a bunker surveyor in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with experience as a bunker surveyor, an MPA licence and a marine or nautical degree, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Performing and reporting bunker quantity measurements of fuel for ships

Taking samples for both BQS and FQT (Fuel Quality Testing) for fuel quality testing by the laboratory

You follow the entire process in accordance with the requirements in the Singapore Standards SS648/SS600 and VPS Code of Practice

For more information, click here.