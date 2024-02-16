Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: VPS Seeks Bunker Surveyor in Singapore
Friday February 16, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with experience as a bunker surveyor, an MPA licence and a marine or nautical degree. Image Credit: VPS
Global fuel testing and decarbonisation advisory firm VPS is seeking to hire a bunker surveyor in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with experience as a bunker surveyor, an MPA licence and a marine or nautical degree, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Performing and reporting bunker quantity measurements of fuel for ships
- Taking samples for both BQS and FQT (Fuel Quality Testing) for fuel quality testing by the laboratory
- You follow the entire process in accordance with the requirements in the Singapore Standards SS648/SS600 and VPS Code of Practice
For more information, click here.