BUNKER JOBS: VPS Seeks Bunker Surveyor in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday February 16, 2024

Global fuel testing and decarbonisation advisory firm VPS is seeking to hire a bunker surveyor in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with experience as a bunker surveyor, an MPA licence and a marine or nautical degree, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Performing and reporting bunker quantity measurements of fuel for ships
  • Taking samples for both BQS and FQT (Fuel Quality Testing) for fuel quality testing by the laboratory
  • You follow the entire process in accordance with the requirements in the Singapore Standards SS648/SS600 and VPS Code of Practice

