India's State-Owned Shipping Firm Orders First Methanol-Fuelled Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

This marks first such order for methanol-fuelled PSV in India. Image Credit: SCI

Indian state-owned Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) has ordered a dual-fuel methanol platform supply vessel, marking the first such order in the country.

The company signed the shipbuilding contract for the 3,000 DWT vessel with India’s Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, SCI said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Describing the project as a milestone, SCI said the vessel would support India’s push towards cleaner shipping while strengthening domestic shipbuilding capabilities.

“This first-of-its-kind green vessel marks a significant step towards a low-carbon maritime future, aligning with the nation’s Net Zero commitments and reinforcing the nation’s thrust on indigenous shipbuilding,” it said in the post.

The order comes as India moves to develop methanol as a marine fuel.

Earlier this week, Mumbai Port Authority issued an expression of interest (EOI) for companies to supply methanol as a bunker fuel at Mumbai Harbour.

Meanwhile, Kandla Port in Gujarat is advancing plans for an e-methanol plant with a production capacity of 150 mt/day, intended to support marine fuel demand.