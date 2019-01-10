Singapore: Maersk Oil Trading Installs World's Largest Bunkering Mass Flow Meter

Lim Teck Cheng (Hong Lam Marine). Image Credit: Maersk / Hong Lam

Maersk Oil Trading today laid claim to the world’s largest bunkering mass flow meter (MFM) installation.

The Endress and Hauser Promass X mass flow meter, installed on the HSFO barge MT Eager, is said to is said to be capable of delivery rates of up to 1,000mt per hour, effectively double the flow capacity of other high sulfur fuel oil mass flow meters in use.

Maersk Oil Trading Singapore is installing the technology on two of its chartered vessels from the barge owner, Hong Lam Marine.

“The higher flow rate of the Promass X is another step towards increasing efficiency of bunker supply in an already efficient bunkering port,” said Lim Teck Cheng, Executive Chairman of Hong Lam Marine.

Maersk Oil Trading, part of A.P. Moller - Maersk, supplies fuel for Maersk’s global vessel fleet and 3rd party customers.