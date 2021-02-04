CPC Mulls Bunker Move

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Colombo, Sri Lanka, (port in background). File Image / Pixabay.

The Sri Lankan state-controlled oil firm is considering a return to the local bunker business.

Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has not been actively involved in the local fuel oil and bunkering sector since the early noughties as bunkering was outsourced to CPC-affliate Lanka Maritime Services.

But according to local website adaderana.lk, the government has approved a proposal for the state oil firm to restart bunkering operations.

Swaying ministers in favour of the move is CPC's ability to import fuel oil in bulk at favourable prices, the report said.

Following a long period of China-funded development at the Sri Lankan port of Hambantota, Sinopec took over bunkering operations in the port last year.